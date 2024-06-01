Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading Down 1.1%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 8,480 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.08.
Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.
About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF
The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.
