Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading Down 1.1%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 8,480 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.