MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

