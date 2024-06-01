Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.86. 396,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,979,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
