Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 0.7%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.78 ($6.28) and last traded at €5.94 ($6.46). 28,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.98 ($6.50).

Multitude Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.69.

About Multitude

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital lending and online banking services to consumers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Finland. Its loan portfolio consists of micro loans, Plus loans, Prime loans, instalment loans, secured loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital, credit line, and purchase financing.

