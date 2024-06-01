Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Trading Up 11.5%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 214,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 102,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Murano Global Investments Trading Down 8.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

