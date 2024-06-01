Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 2,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,107. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Natera by 514.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Natera by 458.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

