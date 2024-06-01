Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 2,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,107. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $110.74.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Read More
