National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

