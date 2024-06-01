National Bankshares Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

BEP opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

