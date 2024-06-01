National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Buys 437 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
National Health Investors Price Performance
Shares of NHI stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.