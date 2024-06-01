Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.24.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $2,919,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3,039.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,603 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 100.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

