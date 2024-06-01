Nervos Network Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $684.83 million and $28.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,612.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.53 or 0.00681128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00123269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00063606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00217894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00090107 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,949,438,517 coins and its circulating supply is 44,271,908,994 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

