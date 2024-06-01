NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

