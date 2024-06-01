NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 14th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
NETSTREIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 354.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 256.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.
Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.91, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.
In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
