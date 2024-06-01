New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.70.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

