Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.04

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 302446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

NR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $722.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

