Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Nexans Price Performance
Shares of NXPRF opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. Nexans has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $125.05.
About Nexans
