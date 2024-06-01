NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NXTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 70,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,123. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

