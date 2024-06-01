NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NextCure Price Performance
NXTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 70,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,123. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday.
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
