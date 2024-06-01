NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. 16,196,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

