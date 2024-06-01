NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 1st

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NIKE has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.