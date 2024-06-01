NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $5.90 Price Target at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $6.50 to $5.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
