NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $5.90 Price Target at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $6.50 to $5.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.