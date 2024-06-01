Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $891,045.64

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Niza Global has a total market cap of $891,045.64 and $19.82 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00356507 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,670,982.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

