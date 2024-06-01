NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

NN Group stock remained flat at $46.43 during trading hours on Friday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.