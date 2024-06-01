NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.
NN Group Stock Performance
NN Group stock remained flat at $46.43 during trading hours on Friday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.
About NN Group
