Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 307,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $681.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.94. Noah has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Noah by 19.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Noah by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Noah by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

