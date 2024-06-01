Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $863.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

