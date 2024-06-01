Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
