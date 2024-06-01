Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.96.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.03. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

