Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 2.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 2,484,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,535. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.