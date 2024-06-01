NULS (NULS) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

NULS (NULS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. NULS has a market capitalization of $65.44 million and $1.25 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 127,717,280 coins and its circulating supply is 108,678,473 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

