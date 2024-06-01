Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $55.32 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

