Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $11.65. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 99,346 shares.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $365,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,304,973.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,138 shares of company stock worth $2,265,603. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 139,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

