Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $11.65. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 99,346 shares.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $365,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,304,973.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,138 shares of company stock worth $2,265,603. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 139,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

