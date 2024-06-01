NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Down 5.9%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.74. 14,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 338,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
NuZee Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 537.84% and a negative net margin of 247.67%.
NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.
