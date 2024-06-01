NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,031,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR traded up $225.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7,680.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,696.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,292.47. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

