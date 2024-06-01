NWK Group Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

TSLA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,179,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

