NWK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,882 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,882 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7,470.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.76. 7,486,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

