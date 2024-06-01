Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $8.85. Nxera Pharma shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Nxera Pharma Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
Nxera Pharma Company Profile
Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nxera Pharma
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Nxera Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxera Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.