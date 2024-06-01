NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,719.13 or 0.99977947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00114643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

