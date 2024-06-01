NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,586.01 or 1.00006871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012135 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00114951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

