NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,729.99 or 0.99966846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00115943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004038 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

