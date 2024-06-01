Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.6 %

OVBC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

