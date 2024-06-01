Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.50

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 4923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

