Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.34. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.