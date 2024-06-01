Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.54

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.54 and traded as low as $70.05. Onex shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 1,362 shares changing hands.

Onex Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 66.29%.

Onex Increases Dividend

About Onex

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

