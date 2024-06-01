Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 304,677 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 2.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $120,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Open Text by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 5.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $377,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $29.25 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

