Orchid (OXT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Orchid has a market cap of $104.71 million and $6.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,535.75 or 0.99932230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00115054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10567704 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $13,356,719.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.