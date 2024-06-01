ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of ORIX stock remained flat at $21.77 on Friday. ORIX has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

