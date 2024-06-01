ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ORIX Stock Performance
Shares of ORIX stock remained flat at $21.77 on Friday. ORIX has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.
About ORIX
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.