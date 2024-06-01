Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director David Granot Sells 686 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 174,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 433.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

