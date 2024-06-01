Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

