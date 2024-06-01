Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 83,454 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $10,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 550,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,529. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

