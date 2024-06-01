Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,879,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $259.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

