Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Yum! Brands comprises about 2.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.54. 2,282,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,461. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

